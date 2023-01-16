In 2019, former MLB player Alex Rodriguez, who played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees, made room for controversy when he made detrimental comments about leading fashion icon Kylie Jenner.

“Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.” - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez spoke about his encounter with Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. He tried to demean billionaire Kylie Jenner by talking about how obsessed she is with her makeup brand and how proud she is of her wealth.

Rodriguez's comments stirred up the internet, resulting in the makeup icon having to put her foot down and call out Rodriguez for his derrogatory comments.

Kylie Jenner retaliated to Alex Rodriguez's comment on her

Kylie Jenner quickly responded to the remark with a counter-tweet.

"Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones" - Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's tweet retaliation quickly proved to that the comment Rodriguez made was false and that the two only shared a dialog about the season finale of the television series "Game of Thrones".

Rodriguez clearly did not think it through before making the comment. However, in the situation that presented itself in front of Rodriguez, he had nothing to do but end the tweet attack with a plea that said he must have been mistaken.

"OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you." - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez later appeared to retract his remarks, saying that he had been the one to discuss her makeup line and how obsessed his daughters are with her.

