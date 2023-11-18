When Alex Rodriguez dropped the secret behind fashion choices being less about looks and more about feel

In April of this year, Alex Rodriguez revealed the secrets to his stylish wardrobe. As we all know, he is one of the most followed celebrities in North American sports history. The baseball legend is always in the news for public appearances and, therefore, has to keep a certain profile to show off in the media.

Rodriguez is not just a baseball celebrity but a businessman, an NBA team owner, a successful broadcaster and a style icon. The 14x MLB All-Star has been bossing the style quotient since coming into the limelight.

In an interview with One37PM this April, Alex Rodriguez was queried about what defines his style while discussing various aspects of his life. A-Rod also spoke about the essentials in his cupboard that make him feel comfortable.

"I think what never changed for me was style being less about how it looked and more about how it felt," Rodriguez said. "Style is something from the inside out. I started thinking less about how something would look and more so about how things made me feel about myself that day.

"That could be going somewhere that requires a tux or just going someplace with a white t-shirt, Jordans, and some cool shades. Again, I think the biggest thing is less about looks and more about feel."

Alex Rodriguez names his favorite brands

Alex Rodriguez was also asked in the interview about his favorite brands that are a constant in his fashion line. The former NY Yankees star named Nike's Jordan and Armani his primary choices. He talked about Pat Riley as his sports star fashion icon when he was growing up.

"I love Jordan Brand, and back in the day, I really enjoyed how Giorgio Armani fit," A-Rod said. "Pat Riley was somebody who was a trendsetter back in the 80s with the Showtime Lakers, and I always liked the way he dressed as well."

Because of his fan following and aura, Alex Rodriguez will continue to be a style icon as he makes more public appearances.

