Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had dreamt of buying the Mets. However, buying a baseball team is a long shot and comes with an estimated price of $2.4 billion. Rodriguez was fully motivated to buy the Mets three years ago but couldn't buy because he was only ready to invest $50 million and the rest were coming from the investors who turned him down.

Rodriguez talked about how important his pursuit was:

“For me, personally speaking, it was a very worthwhile journey and a very educational process. I’m glad I did it. I think we were in the running. I think we were second winners.”

Rodriguez said about him and Cohen:

“It’s good to know that we had a lot of similar thoughts in thinking about analytics and leadership. Buck Showalter was gonna be my guy. David Cone would’ve been my pitching coach. I would’ve definitely had Al Leiter involved.”

While a team led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez was among the other bidders, in the end, Cohen prevailed. He paid $2.4 billion for the team and received 26 out of 30 votes from other owners to get MLB approval.

Alex Rodriguez and his business empire

Alex Rodriguez looked to new endeavors to focus on after a very successful baseball career. The former Yankee reportedly remarked that his two greatest aspirations in life were to play baseball and become a successful businessman. A-Rod has always understood the value of money, having grown up with a mother who worked many jobs to make ends meet.

Rodriguez, baseball player and business tycoon

The former shortstop has also excelled over the years at hitting grand slams both on the field and in the corporate sphere. Rodriguez has a current net worth of $350 million and is the owner of A-Rod Corp., in addition to being an investor in numerous other businesses.

Being famous in the business world is not everyone's cup of tea, but Alex Rodriguez has maintained his business life quite well. The former athlete operates a successful investing business. The business, which was founded in 1995, has undergone some adjustments. A-Rod obviously still has some tricks in his sleeve, though, given how well the company is doing.

