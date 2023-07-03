New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis were married for a couple of years before Scurtis filed for a divorce in 2008. She quoted "marital misconduct" and "emotional abandonment" as the reasons for divorce in the court papers.

According to the book, "A-Rod: The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez" Rodriguez forced Scurtis into a confidentiality agreement post their highly publicized divorce. The New York Times wrote a piece in 2009 detailing the divorce:

"Cynthia filed for divorce in July 2008. When it was finalized in September, ending two months of mud slinging, the iron-clad prenuptial agreement called for Alex to make generous childsupport payments. He moved out of the couple's dream home, a Mediterranean-style estate on the water in Coral Gables, and put it on the market for $14 million.

"Cynthia also signed a confidentiality agreement; if Alex's secrets were going to come out, they would not be disclosed by his ex-wife."

Things did not end on a good note with countless claims tying A-Rod to other women, including Madonna. The duo share two daughters Natasha and Ella and co-parent them.

Following his divorce from Scurtis, Rodriguez has dated a number of women. He was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, after dating her for a while. The pandemic caused them to postpone their wedding. Sadly, A-Rod and J.Lo decided not to get married in 2021.

Alex Rodriguez reportedly dated pop star Madonna

In 2008, there were widespread rumors that Rodriguez and Madonna had a relationship. At the time, Scurtis disclosed that A-Rod had supported her choice to leave the city.

Despite the chaotic way in which Rodriguez and Cynthia's marriage ended, their relationship has become stronger over time.

These days, they travel together and share parental responsibilities for their daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez. The former Yankees player gets along well with Cynthia's spouse, Angel Nicolas.

"Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!! 🎂"

Alex Rodriguez spent 22 MLB seasons with the New York Yankees (2004–2016), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and Seattle Mariners (1994–2000).

In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodriguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. The Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA) are a part of his ownership.

