New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and superstar Jennifer Lopez were a star couple. The duo dated for a few years and finally separated in 2021.

A-Rod and J.Lo, who once decided to get married, stated that they wanted to focus on remaining friends. In a joint statement, the former couple said:

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

After dating for two years, Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March 2019 after Rodriguez proposed to her in the Bahamas.

Alex Rodriguez and JLo came together to run successful businesses

Together, J.Lo and A-Rod engaged in real estate and the wellness industry. The two made an investment in Hims & Hers, a telemedicine company which offers a variety of personal care products with a focus on healthy skin and hair.

The two also worked with Fit Plan, a smartphone application for personal fitness that provides workouts, videos, and dietary advice in the same year.

According to JLo in a "Forbes" interview, A-Rod inspired her to make investments in the business world and she valued his investing expertise. She said:

"He got me comfortable with investing my own money into other companies and myself."

Lopez asserted that Rodriguez connected her to a number of businesses and gave her insight into the desire that many prospective investors had in dealing with pop culture figures like her.

"Alex made me realize, as an artist, I was a scarce asset and the business world was searching for people like us, so they can build billion-dollar businesses."

Alex Rodriguez is regarded as one of the best players in the history of baseball.

