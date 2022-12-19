In June 2018, two years after his MLB departure, New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez expressed gratitude for being welcomed back to the Bronx. His return came as a special adviser, despite his steroid scandal.

Rodriguez was one of the players involved in the Biogenesis Scandal, and was suspended by the league from August 8, 2013 until the end of the 2014 season.

He returned in 2015 and emerged as a clubhouse leader, serving as an experienced mentor to a young squad for two seasons. After declaring his retirement from MLB in 2016, A-Rod stuck with the New York Yankees in 2017 as a part-time advisor.

Here is what Alex had to say in a New York Times interview on his prior transgressions and yet being welcomed by the Yankees:

"With all my screw-ups and how badly I acted, the fact that I'm walking out the door and Hal [Steinbrenner] wants me as part of the family — that's hitting 800 home runs for me. That's something I will be able to share with my daughters for a long time."

Two years later, in February 2018, Alex negotiated a similar contract to stay with the Yankees as a special advisor despite having joined the "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast crew at ESPN.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Alex Rodriguez has returned to the Yankees as a special advisor, joining Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui and Nick Swisher. Alex Rodriguez has returned to the Yankees as a special advisor, joining Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui and Nick Swisher.

However, from 2019 onwards, Alex was no longer serving as the special advisor for his former MLB team.

Alex Rodriguez has emerged to be a business mogul

Ever since making a return from his PED suspension, A-Rod has been unstoppable.

From being a cast member on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to being the CEO of his investment firm, A-Rod Corp., Alex is always aiming for the next big thing. Additionally, he owns a stake in UFC fitness facilities.

OZY Fest 2021 @OZYfest Submit you business idea and you can showcase your product live at OZY Fest in front of Shark Tank's Alex Rodriguez, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec. Enter here today: ow.ly/MYEs30p6rGB . All entrants need a valid OZY Fest ticket. Submit you business idea and you can showcase your product live at OZY Fest in front of Shark Tank's Alex Rodriguez, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec. Enter here today: ow.ly/MYEs30p6rGB. All entrants need a valid OZY Fest ticket. https://t.co/8RonppkzrX

In 2021, the former MLB star also agreed to purchase the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves by partnering with Walmart's former e-commerce CEO Marc Lore.

