In 2016, former star shortstop Alex Rodriguez retired from the MLB after playing for 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and New York Yankees (2004–2016).

Ahead of his departure from the big leagues, Alex was looking forward to hanging up his cleats to spend more time with his kids at the end of his divisive career.

In an ESPN interview, A-Rod shared:

"I won’t play after next year. I’ve really enjoyed my time. It’s time for me to go home and be dad.”

High Heat Stats @HighHeatStats 4 years ago today, Alex Rodriguez announced his retirement, effective 5 days later.



Due to his hectic MLB schedule, Alex has been unable to spend quality time with his daughters Natasha and Ella throughout his illustrious career.

But since his retirement, A-Rod appears to have made up for all of the lost time. He frequently appears with his daughters during NBA games. Plus, Rodriguez also makes sure to take his children on plush vacations.

Alex Rodriguez has a lovely bond with his daughters

Alex with his daughters at Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees.

Ever since his divorce from Cynthia Scurtis in 2008, Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife have been co-parenting their children. Going by Alex's Instagram feed, the Yankees star has a lovely rapport with his daughters.

Here are a few recent Instagram updates by A-Rod featuring his gorgeous daughters:

There are times when Alex's ex-wife, Cynthia, also takes time out of her day and accompanies Rodriguez, Natasha, and Ella on dates. The maturity that Alex and Cynthia portray for the sake of their children is truly commendable.

