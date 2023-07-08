Alex Rodriguez was a part of the New York Yankees for a long time and helped them win a World Series title. However, when Rodriguez collected his last payment as a Yankees player, he earned a whooping amount of $317,368,852.

Rodriguez had signed a $275 million, 10-year contract to stay with the Yankees on Dec.13, 2007. It was the same day that the Mitchell Report on drug use in baseball was made public. The final payment under Rodriguez's Yankees contract was made Dec. 31, 2017. Until then, the payments were made in monthly installments.

Even though spending more than $300,000,000 on Alex Rodriguez was huge for the Yankees, George Steinbrenner and the Yankees management praised Rodriguez's contributions to the Yankees' success. General Brian Cashman said:

"One individual is not responsible for winning only one world championship, because that's part of the team effort. He had a big piece of that success and in most cases more so than most."

From 2004 to 2007, A-Rod's pay to the Yankees totaled $61 million, with an extra $3.5 million in award incentives. Over those four seasons, he earned an additional $22 million, which New York covered, and the Rangers paid it back.

Alex Rodriguez's net worth in 2023

According to Celebritynetworth, Alex Rodriguez's net worth is $350 million as of 2023. Rodriguez acquired considerable income throughout his career from expensive baseball contracts, endorsement deals, business enterprises and media appearances.

One notable contract was a 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers in 2001. After that, he received a 10-year, $275 million offer from the New York Yankees in 2004. Both of the contracts, when adjusted for inflation, will be worth an astounding $400 million or more each in 2023.

According to estimates, Rodriguez has become one of the wealthiest athletes in the world thanks to his endorsement deals, lucrative contracts and stellar on-field performance.

