Ex-Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez played in Major League Baseball for an incredible 22 seasons before retiring in 2016. Seven years later, A-Rod is still a hot topic of conversation.

Rodriguez has dedicated time and effort to several business endeavors now that his baseball career has ended. Life has kept the former shortstop busy, from the investment company A-Rod Corp to ownership of the NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves.

His schedule clearly shows that he is a committed individual, regardless of the workplace. But at one point, his Texas Rangers colleagues criticized him for his commitment.

A-Rod discussed his teammates' actions on David Rubenstein's YouTube channel.

Alex said:

"My teammates would make fun of me all the time".

For someone as successful as Rodriguez, it is undoubtedly the result of hard work. Individual talent, abilities, and good fortune can only carry a person so far. The former Yankee had to put in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to become the success he is today.

Alex Rodriguez's MLB career

Alex Rodriguez is the only player in MLB history to have compiled over 600 home runs (696), over 2,000 runs batted in (RBI), over 2,000 runs scored, more than 3,000 hits, and more than 300 stolen bases. He had a lifetime batting average of .295.

He received the AL MVP award in 2005 and 2007. After the 2007 season, Alex Rodriguez exercised his right to opt out of his contract and signed a new 10-year, $275 million deal with the Yankees, shattering his record for the most lucrative contract in sports. In 2007, he reached the 500-home run mark, making history as the youngest player to do it.

His sole championship victory came in the 2009 World Series when the Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Phillies. On August 12, 2016, he participated in his final professional baseball game.