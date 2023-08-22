Jennifer Lopez has been married four times and has been engaged six times. Finally, she married to Ben Affleck, whom she dated for a long time. After their Georgia wedding last summer, she felt strongly about adopting her husband's last name because she had reconciled with him.

The pop sensation replied to criticism over her decision to formally become Mrs. Affleck in her cover interview for Vogue's December issue in 2022 by calling the whole thing silly.

She said, "It still carries tradition and romance to me...I'm that kind of girl".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The singer also discussed how she and her now-husband rekindled their love 20 years after their first failed engagement. Lopez stated that she got an email from Affleck, who had recently split up with Ana de Armas, in early 2021, shortly after she and her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. As a result, they were able to reconnect and rediscover their love.

Alex Rodriguez's perspective on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez has a positive outlook on his former engagement with Jennifer Lopez, saying that even if it didn't work out in the end, he still has a lot of respect for everything she does and learned a lot from her in the process.

Rodriguez has maintained this respectful viewpoint towards his ex-girlfriend since they broke up a year ago. In April 2021, Lopez and Rodriguez decided to break up, announcing it in a joint statement to the Today Show.

Alex Rodriguez with his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and Ben Affleck have gone on to another public romance, starting where they left off twenty years ago and being engaged in April of this year. Recently, the former Yankees star Rodriguez has also been associated with fitness model Kathryne Padgett, with whom he has been pictured while on holiday in Europe.