If it's meant to be, it will be. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's wedding plans took a huge turn after their engagement. During the lockdown, both love birds spent a lot of quality time together only to realize that this wasn't the right time for their wedding. The power couple did everything together, starting from playing baseball to painting. However, things did not go their way.

For Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and their family, quarantine was undoubtedly a "different" way of life, but they eventually managed to make the most of it. Jennifer has 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Alex Rodriguez is the father of Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16.

Talking about the marriage, Jennifer said to ET:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe that wasn’t the right time. You start thinking of all of these things and how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment."

Even though Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer's fans wanted them to be together, eventually, things didn't go their way, and they fell apart.

How did Jennifer Lopez spend her pandemic?

Jennifer Lopez had a lot in her bag before the pandemic hit and used the time for herself. She began preparing for Hustlers in January 2019, before the pandemic. After that, she had a lot of projects on her hands, which kept her busy throughout the year. Thus, when she finally got to relax during the pandemic, she chose to do it. She spent a lot of time with her family and did many activities including baseball and painting.

Jennifer Lopez, actress, and singer

Although Lopez and her family spent most of the previous year in isolation, they did go outdoors to participate in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, primarily at Max's request. Because she isn't "used to being in big crowds like that," Lopez initially felt anxious about the event, but it rapidly turned into something fantastic for the singer.

She said, "It was scary. I got a little anxious, like, 'How do you get out of the crowd?'. Once I got [into it], to be in the masses like that, I loved it. Like, 'Wow, there’s a movement happening.' So many people, different ages, races -- it was a beautiful thing."

Poll : 0 votes