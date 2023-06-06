When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were dating, Jennifer Lopez revealed the one piece of advice she and Alex Rodriguez follow. When they meet, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg advised the pair, and they 'frequently' mention it.

When addressing the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, the Supreme Court Justice mentioned meeting Lopez and Rodriguez and recalled it being a "nice visit." Lopez said that when she and Rodriguez were juggling hectic schedules, they made reference to Ginsburg and reminded one another to "stay calm."

Lopez said, "When everything gets crazy, or people get out of control, when there are heightened emotions, don’t go there with people, ‘Just stay calm.’"

Jennifer recalled asking Justice Ruth for advice on relationships, and the 86-year-old playfully replied to her and the former athlete: 'It's good to be a little deaf occasionally.'

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up?

After four years of dating and a $1 million engagement ring, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, a former Yankees player, unexpectedly announced the end of their relationship on April 15, 2021. The announcement came one month after it was made public that the famous couple had called off their wedding because they were going through a severe crisis that necessitated therapy.

Lopez with ex-boyfriend Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez's friend told the outlet, “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved. She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

This shouldn't come as a complete surprise, given that online rumours of A-Rod's alleged closeness to Southern Charm actress Madison LeCroy arose just before the initial split rumours began to circulate. However, Madison might not be the main factor in Lopez and A-Rod's breakup.

