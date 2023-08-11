Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia's love story commenced when they met at a gym in Miami, Florida. Following a courtship period, the couple tied the knot in 2002. Their first child, Natasha, was born on November 18, 2004, and four years later, on April 21, 2008, Cynthia gave birth to their second child, Ella. However, their marriage, which saw former New York Yankees player Alex and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, came to an end in July 2008 due to allegations of adultery.

In her book "A-Rod: The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez," Selena Roberts mentions that Cynthia's family did not want her to wed the Yankees legend because they opposed interracial marriage. The two, however, eventually tied the knot.

An excerpt from the book, 'A-Rod: The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez'

Regrettably, just two months after the birth of their youngest daughter, Cynthia made the difficult decision to file for divorce. A-Rod later addressed the matter in court documents, asserting that his marriage to Cynthia had become "irretrievably broken."

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia's relationship

After calling it quits more than ten years ago, Alex and Cynthia Scurtis still have a close relationship. Rodriguez told Us he is the "luckiest man" to have met Cynthia. Daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, were born to the couple, who were married from 2002 to 2008.

Despite their separation, Rodriguez and Scurtis are still good friends and raising their daughters together. The MLB legend Rodriguez had high-profile relationships following his divorce from Scurtis, dating Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, and others. Rodriguez moved on with fitness expert Jaclyn Cordeiro, Us reported in October 2022. Two months later, the pair debuted their Instagram in a holiday shot with the athlete's daughters.

Cynthia is now married and living with Angel Nicolas, a realtor and fitness entrepreneur with whom she shares a daughter. It's interesting to see that Alex and Cynthia are now occasionally seen socializing together with their families.