"He staged paparazzi moments wiping his mouth with $100 dollar bill."

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez had the limelight shining brightly on him while he was playing. He also seemed to enjoy being the subject of the general public's interest.

Rodriguez created paparazzi moments at times, such as by lying on a rock in Central Park to sunbathe.

He also wiped his mouth with a $100 bill at an outdoor café while the camera was on him and slowed his automobile so the entertainment press could photograph him.

In the book "A-Rod: The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez," Selena Roberts wrote:

TMZ camera crews graciously followed him in New York, and said "No comments."

Alex Rodriguez's career accomplishments

With the Texas Rangers (2001–2003), Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), and New York Yankees (2004–2016), Rodriguez played 22 MLB seasons. When he initially became a pro, he was considered a top prospect.

He later established himself as one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history.

He is a philanthropist and a businessman as well. Rodriguez is the CEO and Chairman of A-Rod Corp., in addition to being the Chairman of Presidente Beer. He has a small ownership stake in the NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rodriguez had a career batting average of .295 and amassed 3,115 hits, 329 stolen bases, 696 home runs, 2,086 RBIs, and 2,021 runs scored. In addition, over his 14 years as an All-Star, he took home three American League MVP honors,10 Silver Slugger honors, and two Gold Gloves.