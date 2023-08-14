Alex Rodriguez's outstanding MLB career brought him fame, fortune and a sizable fandom. His financial resources are, therefore, sufficient to support his lavish lifestyle. A-Rod took full advantage of his economic prowess by purchasing every opulent object he desired.

However, he came from a low-income household. When he was 10 years old, his mother and father split up. Nevertheless, despite lacking resources, he attended Westminster Miami, an expensive school.

His mother worked two jobs to give him the most excellent care possible. He once traveled in a "battered Mazda" when his friends drove in BMWs, sports journalist Selena Roberts wrote in "A-Rod: The many lives of Alex Rodriguez." The situation gave him the motivation for his baseball career.

Alex Rodriguez's lifestyle

Alex Rodriguez, a former MLB player, has put his health programs first over the past year. He adopted a revolutionary strategy that essentially entails accelerating while slowing down.

The former New York Yankees star works out in various ways from eight to noon, including lifting, yoga and spinning. If he isn't working out, he will spend that time on relaxing pursuits like sauna sessions or meditation.

He only works from 12 to 6 in the afternoon before going home to spend time with his family. His routine enables him to prioritize his health before work and adopt an active lifestyle. In Alex's opinion, the most significant investment one can make is in self-care.

To him, if one is in good physical and mental health, they'll perform better at the job, in business and in other areas, including as a parent or employee withg better stamina, mental acuity and endurance.