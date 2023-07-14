When Alex Rodriguez's monthly $50,000 child and spousal support payments sparked a publicized dispute with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

Given that he no longer wears Yankee pinstripes, in 2018, Alex Rodriguez sought to reduce the child support he was paying his ex-wife. He claimed she had enough cash in the bank and since he earns significantly less, he can't pay the amount she is asking for.

According to TMZ, the former third baseman and Cynthia Scurtis have fought about his $115,000 monthly tax-free child and spousal support payments.

The couple got divorced in 2008. They have two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Even though his two tiny girls' monthly expenses ranged from $7,000 to $12,000, Rodriguez was prepared to fork over $20,000 per month for them, including tuition. However, Scurtis wanted that figure to be closer to $50,000.

The 43-year-old outfielder claimed Scurtis is rich and has millions stashed away, three residences, and numerous vehicles. He felt as though he is giving money for her new child and fiance.

Alex Rodriguez's love for his daughters

The legendary Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees is most proud of being a father to his two daughters. In interviews and on social media, he has never held back from expressing his love and support for his daughters. Despite his hectic schedule, Alex always finds time for his two daughters.

The ex-Yankee posted the picture of his older daughter Natasha's performance in a Cinderella production. Alex uploaded clips from the play for his fans, showcasing his daughter's incredible talent.

He used social media to congratulate Natasha and shared his delight after she was granted admission to the University of Michigan. UM was Natasha's dream school where she plans to study a BFA in musical theatre. It's evident that Alex values and takes his duty as a father seriously.

