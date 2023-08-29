14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez is one of the highest-paid MLB players of all time. Interestingly, his first professional contract from the Seattle Mariners was negotiated by his mother.

Rodriguez is no stranger to whopping contracts. In 2001, he signed a then-record deal with the Texas Rangers during free agency. He moved to the Bronx in 2003 and went on to win the 2009 World Series.

In 1993, when Alex Rodriguez came into the MLB as the first overall draft pick, the Seattle Mariners offered him a $1 million contract. However, he also had an offer from the University of Miami to play as their starting quarterback.

At this crucial juncture, his mother intervened. In 2022, Rodriguez told "The Pivot Podcast" that his mother said to him:

"If they don't give you $1.5m, you're going to the University of Miami."

A-Rod was unsure at the time. His family had been facing financial hardships and such a contract would radically change their lifestyle:

"I said, 'Mom, are you sure?' I have never met people that are broke but so damn tough."

Rodriguez's mother stood her ground and asked for a $1.5 million contract from the Mariners. She and the Mariners negotiated, and a three-year contract was signed for $1.3 million, with a $1 million signing bonus.

What is Alex Rodriguez's net worth?

Alex Rodriguez's total net worth is estimated to be $350 million as of 2023 (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Throughout his illustrious career, Rodriguez played for three MLB franchises, the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees.

He made $475 million in total earnings throughout his time in the MLB, and his last reported salary was $33 million.

Rodriguez has also benefited from high-profile endorsements for famous brands such as Nike, Pepsi and Rawlings. These endorsements have been estimated to have paid him $200 million.

He has a substantial portfolio and is well-known for being a successful entrepreneur. Rodriguez founded his own real estate company called the A-Rod Corp in 1995, which has since spread into multiple ventures.