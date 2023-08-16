New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has been associated with both artists and actresses in a number of high-profile relationships over the years. Unfortunately, his Yankees teammates thought that the MLB legend lacked etiquette and did not know how to behave at parties.

As mentioned in the book "Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez," one of A-Rod's former teammates said:

"At Yankee functions, with players’ wives and girlfriends in attendance, Alex morphed into the caricature of a hyperaggressive swinger. "He would use these corny pickup lines on a guy’s wife," says one former teammate. "He just wanted to know that he could, not that he would act on it. Seemed like an ego thing.”"

Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod became hugely famous while playing with the Yankees from 2004 to 2013, and he then came back in 2015 for one more season. His dating status caught the attention of many after Rodriguez separated from his wife Cynthia Scurtis and they divorced in 2008.

Rodriguez's relationships came into the limelight and it was reported that he was involved with Madonna.

Alex Rodriguez's romance with Jennifer Lopez

A-Rod and J.Lo dated for a couple of years before getting engaged in 2019. They were known to be one of the most powerful couples. Rodriguez often posted pictures and videos featuring Jennifer Lopez along with her two daughters Natasha and Ella, which he shares with his ex-wife Scurtis.

Rodriguez's and Jennifer's wedding plans got postponed due to the pandemic and in 2021, the two announced that they had split.

Once, A-Rod shared a flashback video to his Instagram page in which a reporter in 1998 asked him about his dream date and he spoke without thinking, "Jennifer Lopez."

"I just had a feeling 😂 @kevinmillar15 @crose127 @jlo #repost @mlbnetwork @arod always knew, @jlo #IntentionalTalk" - Arod

Rodriguez is currently dating fitness enthusiast Jaclyn Cordeiro and the two are often spotted together in public.