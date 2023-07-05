The former New York Yankees star shortstop Alex Rodriguez's ambition extended beyond his desire to succeed o the field.

As narrated by former Sports Illustrated writer, Selena Roberts in her book, A-Rod: The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez, he saw himself as a modern-day incarnation of the legendary Joe DiMaggio.

Apparently, DiMaggio's prowess on the field, combined with his unparalleled style charisma, captivated Rodriguez's imagination. He sought to emulate DiMaggio's impact not just in sports, but also in the world of glamour.

One particular aspect that fascinated Rodriguez was DiMaggio's relationship with the glamorous Marilyn Monroe. DiMaggio and Monroe were regarded as one of the most iconic couples of their time, exemplifying the combination of sports and Hollywood. Rodriguez, driven by his desire for a similar lifestyle, yearned to be linked to beautiful and influential women like Monroe.

Here is an excerpt from Roberts' 2009 biography on A-Rod:

Throughout his career, Rodriguez was often in the public eye due to his high-profile relationships. His marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, followed by highly publicized romances with celebrities such as Madonna (alleged), Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Torrie Wilson, Anne Wojcicki, and Jennifer Lopez showcased his pursuit of a glamorous life reminiscent of baseball icon DiMaggio's.

A brief look at Alex Rodriguez's dating history

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez has been associated with a number of well-known women throughout his life. He had a high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Rodriguez was also previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002-2008.

He was subsequently linked to several notable blonde-haired figures including Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Torrie Wilson, and Kathryne Padgett. In more recent times, Rodriguez's current girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro also possesses blonde hair.

