New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was a star player of his time. However, unfortunately his illustrious baseball career was marred by his suspension due to involvement in the PEDs.

A-Rod once shared the highs and lows in his journey on the Pivot Podcast and revealed the importance of embracing setbacks.

"I served the suspension in 2014 and that was the longest suspension of Major League Baseball history and that was the blow that I thought was going to take me out right that was like the blow that landed right and it was such a such a humiliating part of my life because I let down so many people started with my mother and my two daughters. What happened was that was a blessing in disguise."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I got a PhD in failing; I know how to fail better than anybody."

A-Rod received a 162-game suspension after confessing to taking performance-enhancing drugs in 2013. Rodriguez's 2014 season was cut short by his suspension, which is thought to be the longest in baseball history.

Rodriguez announced his retirement from the game in 2016 after 22 seasons with the Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and New York Yankees (2004–2016).

Alex Rodriguez yearns for the Baseball Hall of Fame

Rodriguez expressed his desire to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in an interview. Given his damaged image as a result of his admission that he used performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career, A-Rod and his supporters were aware that it would be challenging for him to be inducted into Cooperstown:

"There's rules, and you have to follow the rules. I made those mistakes, and at the end of the day I have to live by those mistakes."

Alex Rodriguez had a significant part to play in the 2013 season's biogenesis incident, in which more than 13 players were accused of acquiring performance-enhancing chemicals from the US Biogenesis clinic.

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

Initially handed a 211-game ban, Alex Rodriguez's punishment was later reduced to 162, which lasted the entire 2014 campaign.