New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once got involved in the 2013 biogenesis drug scandal and admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs. As a result, the All-Star was suspended from the MLB for 162 games.

Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against Major League Baseball and its commissioner, Bud Selig, in the New York Supreme Court just five days into his arbitration hearing.

Speaking to CNN in 2013, A-Rod said:

“The entire legal dynamic is very complex, and my legal team is doing what they need to in order to vindicate me and pursue all of my rights. This matter is entirely separate from the ongoing arbitration. I look forward to the arbitration proceedings continuing, and for the day to come when I can share my story with the public and my supporters.”

Rodriguez received a penalty that was significantly lengthier than the penalties imposed on the other 13 players involved with biogenesis. Other players, including stars Nelson Cruz of the Texas Rangers and Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers, accepted their penalties without protest.

Alex Rodriguez reflected on his steroid scandal

A-Rod's MLB career, which he built through sheer effort, was marred by the PEDs incident. In a Sports Illustrated interview in June 2019, Alex blamed only himself for his career's low points and the lessons it taught him:

"I fell from the Empire State Building. Nobody pushed me. I f*****g jumped. No parachute. I have no one to blame for myself. But what’s changed is, I got my **s humbled. I paid a deep penalty. I’ve learned lessons. And I’m different.”

Rodriguez's comeback story began when he joined the Yankees as a special advisor. He gradually began making TV appearances as an MLB analyst and host of shows.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

A-Rod has developed into a successful businessman as well; he is currently the CEO of his investment company, A-Rod Corp. He also holds a minority ownership stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves, an NBA team.

