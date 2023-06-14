The 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal shook the entire MLB. New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez felt that Astros players had no repentance for their wrongdoings. He once slammed Astros players post their cheating scandal and urged them to follow his example after his PED scandal abyss.

“From a guy who has made as many mistakes as anybody on the biggest stage — I served the longest suspension in Major League Baseball history, it cost me well over $35 million, and you know what? I deserved that,” Rodriquez said in 2020. “And as a result, I came back. I owned it after acting like a buffoon for a long time.”

Watch:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN @espn



says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown. "I served the longest suspension in MLB history. It cost me well over $35M. And you know what? I deserved that." @AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown. "I served the longest suspension in MLB history. It cost me well over $35M. And you know what? I deserved that."@AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown. https://t.co/AnezyIyhHa

"@AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown." - ESPN

Prior to his retirement in 2016, a year before the Astros started electronically stealing signs on their path to winning the World Series, Rodriguez played two more seasons with the Yankees.

Alex Rodriguez's involvement in the 2013 Biogenesis scandal

Alex Rodriguez referred to his 2013 Biogenesis PED scandal. He admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs and hence was suspended from the MLB for the entire 2014 season.

Rodriguez has many times spoken openly about the human and financial costs of his usage of PEDs. Rodriguez has expressed sincere remorse for his conduct in light of the emotional and professional fallout.

Rodriguez acknowledged that his choice to utilize performance-enhancing medications cost him a lot of money. In addition to losing his previously impeccable image, he also calculated the financial penalty of his conduct to be over $40 million in missed wages.

Alex Rodriguez at Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three

Contrary to Rodriguez, Astros players were given amnesty by MLB in exchange for their assistance in the inquiry. Therefore they were not penalized for the sign-stealing plan. But the Astros' management has come under fire from jeering fans and other players, and their lack of regret for the incident has only roiled baseball circles.

Poll : 0 votes