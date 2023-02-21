New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was a star MLB player. Rodriguez is a World Series champion and a major part of the Yankees' success belongs to him. Unfortunately, A-Rod's illustrious MLB career was marred by his involvement in the biogenesis drug scandal.

Rodriguez was suspended for 162 games and the entire 2014 season, which is the longest in the history of baseball. A-Rod suspected he was being blacklisted by MLB and assumed that people wanted him to fail.

As per The Post, A-Rod said:

“I will say this: There’s more than one party that benefits from me not ever stepping back on the field. That’s not my teammates and it’s not the Yankee fans.”

When asked who the parties were, Rodriguez said:

“I can’t tell you that right now … And I hope I never have to.”

A-Rod made his MLB debut in 1994 and retired from the game in 2016.

Alex Rodriguez apologized to the MLB community for his involvement in the PED scandal

Rodriguez, who was subjected to intense hostility and contempt from the MLB community, became the face of the Steroid era. The Yankees star was shut out of the 2014 campaign. Anthony Bosch, A-drug Rod's supplier, was also given a four-year prison term.

Rodriguez wrote a two-page, handwritten apologetic letter to the MLB community after the incident was over. The message stated:

"I take full responsibility for the mistakes that led to my suspension for the 2014 season," Rodriguez wrote.

"I regret that my actions made the situation worse than it needed to be. To Major league baseball, the Yankees, the Steinbrenner family, the Players Association and you, the fans, I can only say I'm sorry." he continued.

In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodríguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. The Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA) are a part of his ownership.

Once his playing career came to an end, Rodriguez transitioned into the media, working as an anchor for ABC News, a Shark Tank cast member, and a Fox Sports 1 announcer.

