In 2008, rumors of an alleged affair between former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez and pop icon Madonna captivated the media and public's curiosity. This led ex-Sports Illustrated (SI) columnist Selena Roberts to embark on a compelling full-length investigation. Her incisive reporting culminated in the blistering biography, "A-Rod: The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez," which was published in May 2009.

The idea of a family man like Rodriguez, who had recently welcomed a newborn daughter into his life, being involved in such behavior was difficult for Roberts and many others to believe.

An excerpt from Selena Roberts's blistering biography, A-Rod: The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2002, Rodriguez had married Cynthia Scurtis, whom he had met at a gym in Miami, Florida. They had two children together, Natasha, born on November 18, 2004, and Ella, born on April 21, 2008.

However, the marriage took a dark turn when, on July 7, 2008, Cynthia Rodriguez filed for divorce. In her divorce petition, she cited reasons for the separation, including what she described as "emotional abandonment" from her husband and father of her children. More troubling were the allegations of "extra-marital affairs and other marital misconduct" on Alex's part.

Responding to the claims, Rodriguez acknowledged that the marriage was "irretrievably broken," indicating the seriousness of the situation.

The divorce proceedings made headlines, and the couple's private lives were laid bare for the public to speculate and form opinions. During this tumultuous time, rumors began circulating about an alleged affair between Rodriguez and the pop icon Madonna. The rumors gained traction, sparking even more interest from tabloids and media outlets.

In an attempt to address the swirling speculations, Madonna issued a statement in July, denying any romantic involvement with MLB veteran Alex Rodriguez. She firmly stated that she had "nothing to do with the state of his marriage" and tried to put the rumors to rest.

Eventually, Alex and Cynthia managed to reach a settlement in September, finalizing their divorce.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis continue to be amicable post-divorce

Alex Rodriguez's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, shares loving birthday tribute to the MLB legend.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis are proving that exes can indeed be friends. Despite their high-profile divorce years ago, they have put any animosity to rest, choosing instead to prioritize their children and maintain a cordial co-parenting dynamic.

Recently, as A-Rod turned 48, Cynthia took to Instagram Story to wish her ex-husband. She wrote:

''Happy Birthday. We love you! Continued health and happiness."

Rodriguez's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis wishes him on his 48th birthday!

Currently, the former Yankees star is dating Canana-based fitness expert, Jaclyn Cordeiro while Scurtis is married to real-estate executive, Angel Nicolas. Cynthia and Angel also share a daughter together.