Anthony Bosch had acknowledged helping Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees shortstop, with his steroid use. Bosch, the originator of Biogenesis, claimed to have given Alex Rodriguez "gummies" lozenges laced with testosterone that could be taken orally before or during games. The specialty of the gummies was that they remained undetectable in follow-up drug tests in the clubhouse.

Bosch claimed that starting in 2010, he bought various prohibited performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) for Rodriguez, including insulin-like growth factor 1, human growth hormone, peptides, and testosterone-filled candies.

Bosch likewise claimed that he had offered Rodriguez detailed instructions on submitting a urine sample for testing by MLB drug inspectors.

Bosch said, "Beating the drug tests was “almost a cakewalk”.

According to Bosch, Rodriguez became aware of the performance-enhancing substances he was given.

Rodriguez had disagreed with the claims of drug usage for a long time. Meanwhile, Bosch claimed he received a request from a friend of Rodriguez's to relocate to Colombia, where he would get at least $20,000 per month until the Biogenesis inquiry was resolved. According to Bosch, his ex-girlfriend received a Spanish text message threatening Bosch's life when he refused to move.

Alex Rodriguez's retirement

After 22 seasons of MLB service with the Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and New York Yankees (2004–2016), former star shortstop Alex Rodriguez announced his retirement from the league in 2016.

At the end of his contentious career, Alex looked forward to hanging up his cleats to spend more time with his children. Throughout his stellar career, Alex has been unable to spend quality time with his daughters Natasha and Ella because of his demanding MLB schedule.

Alex Rodriguez with his daughters

But A-Rod seems to have made up for all the lost time since his retirement. During NBA games, he frequently makes an appearance with his daughters. Additionally, Rodriguez makes sure to take his kids on luxurious vacations.

