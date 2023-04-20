Former Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones was a star player on the field, but his personal life was quite tumultuous. Jones was accused of having an extramarital affair with a Hooters waitress, which resulted in a divorce from his first wife.

In 2017, Jones confronted his infedility, leading to the destruction of his first marriage to Karin Fulford. He said:

"I’m not proud of some of the things I did to ruin my first marriage."

He continued:

I’m very sorry for hurting the people that I love. But eventually, you have to deal with it and move on. I’m a better husband and father than I ever was. Sometimes you have to make mistakes to strive to be the person you want to be. I think I’m there now.”

Jones' autobiography, "Ballplayer," revealed some of his colorful life's most sinister secrets. The autobiography of the Hall of Famer provided a glimpse into his personal life.

Chipper Jones disclosed in his book that Fulford snapped at him after learning the truth and the two divorced in 2000. Jones also has a child out of wedlock.

Chipper Jones soon jumped into the dating pool after second divorce

Jones' second marriage to Sharon Logonovin also didn't work out and ended in divorce in November 2012. Jones immediately went back into the dating scene afterwards with former Playboy model Taylor Higgins.

In 2017, Jones said:

"I met her in the summer of 2012, two or three months after Sharon and I separated. I told her I was never going to get married again, and I didn’t want to have kids. I was adamant about that. We had been going out for a year and a half, and she said, ‘You know, it’s not my fault that you picked the wrong people to marry.'"

The two married in 2015, and they have two sons, Curtis and Cooper.

Chipper Jones is considered one of the finest third basemen in baseball history as well as one of the greatest players in Atlanta Braves history.

