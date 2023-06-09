Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones collaborated with author Carroll Rogers Walton to write the book "Ballplayer" five years after he left the Major League Baseball. It was released in April 2017. Jones wrote about his broken marriage with ex-wife Karin Fulford and also about the extramarital affairs that led to it.

Jones was under fire over his ex-wife's allegations of distorting truth in the memoir. She accused him of twisting things.

“It is deeply troubling to me that the stories in this book regarding my relationships with Chipper have been twisted and filled with hurtful inaccuracies and convenient omissions to benefit the author,” said Fulford in 2017.

When the ex-couple first met in 1991, Chipper was a baseball player for the Macon Braves and Karin was a student at Wesleyan College.

Chipper Jones had an extramarital affair with a Hooters waitress

HOFer Chipper Jones had an illicit connection with a Hooters waitress in the late 1990s that resulted in the birth of his lovechild, Matthew. His infidelity destroyed his 18-month marriage to Karin Fulford. They first tried to make the marriage work, but they were unable to reconcile. The couple filed for divorce in 2000.

As disclosed in a 2017 interview, Jones said:

"No, it’s not easy. But if you come to grips with it and paid your penance, it becomes easier to talk about. I’m not proud of some of the things I did to ruin my first marriage. I’m very sorry for hurting the people that I love. But eventually, you have to deal with it and move on. I’m a better husband and father than I ever was. Sometimes you have to make mistakes to strive to be the person you want to be. I think I’m there now.”

Jones asked the Fulton County court to legally recognize Matthew as his son after the divorce was finalized.

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

After being chosen by the Atlanta Braves in the 1990 draft, Jones made his Major League Baseball debut on Sept. 11, 1993, making him the youngest player in the league.

