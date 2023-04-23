MLB star Chipper Jones has endured public humiliation, a contentious divorce, and a slew of injuries over the course of his eighteen years with the Atlanta Braves, yet somehow he managed to stay one of the game's top performers.

Jones' marriage to Karin Fulford did not last because of his extramarital relationship. This also doomed his chances of winning the World Series with the Braves. In a 2008 interview with GQ, Jones said:

“I was going to do what I wanted, no matter what, in order to make myself happy, everybody else around me be damned. A lot of that was pent-up anger. Here I am thinking I’m going to start my career with two or more World Series championships, all of a sudden you get kicked in the gut. I was a first-class jackass, to be honest with you.”

Jones and Karin revealed that Jones had an extramarital child with a Hooters waitress with whom he had an 18-month romance in October 1998. Jones and his wife were open with the media about their struggles.

Chipper Jones soon jumped into the dating pool after second divorce

Sharon Logonovin and Jones' second marriage, which likewise didn't work out, ended in divorce in November 2012. Jones reentered the dating scene right away, this time with former Playboy model Taylor Higgins.

Jones stated in 2017:

"I met her in the summer of 2012, two or three months after Sharon and I separated. I told her I was never going to get married again, and I didn’t want to have kids. I was adamant about that. We had been going out for a year and a half, and she said, ‘You know, it’s not my fault that you picked the wrong people to marry.'"

Higgins and Jones married in 2015, and they have two sons, Curtis and Cooper.

In addition to being one of the greatest players in Atlanta Braves history, Chipper Jones is regarded as one of the best third basemen in baseball history.

