In 2011, Kimberly Bell, who was in a relationship with Barry Bonds for nine years, spilled the beans about the renowned slugger's self-centered habits as a lover.

As reported by Dead Spin, Bell said:

"He's incredibly selfish in bed, just like he is on the baseball diamond. I don't know if I should say this, but when you're dealing with someone who's that selfish, with that kind of ego, you learn to exaggerate your reactions to make him feel better."

Kimberly also spoke about Barry's sexual tastes.

"He was pretty generic in that respect, pretty average in all ways," she said. "I don't mean that to make fun of anything, but his needs were really simple, really basic. Which made them not hard to fulfill."

Barry Bonds played 22 seasons in the MLB.

Kimberly Bell revealed the abusive relationship she had with Barry Bonds

In 2020 Kimberly revealed the toxic and abusive bond she had with the MLB star.

As reported by The Spec, Bell said:

"Threatened to cut my head off and leave me in a ditch. More than once. (He told) he would cut out my breast implants because he paid for them."

Barry Bonds had a difficult career despite his success, most notably because of his involvement in the baseball steroid scandal. He was accused of perjury and obstructing justice in 2007 during the federal government's investigation into BALCO, a manufacturer of undetectable steroids, for allegedly lying to a grand jury.

Texas Rangers v San Francisco Giants, Game 1

Bonds received a record seven NL MVP honors, 12 Silver Slugger awards and 14 All-Star selections in recognition of his versatility. He has a number of MLB batting records, including the most walks in a career (762), the most home runs in a season (73, set in 2001) and the most home runs in a lifetime (762).

