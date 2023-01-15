Legendary MLB and NFL player Deion Sanders is Barry Bonds' biggest supporter. He once slammed voters for not inducting Bonds into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Barry Bonds is the best baseball player I've ever seen... it's an atrocity what they're doing with him in the Hall of Fame," Deion Sanders said.

Watch:

Sanders, also commonly known as "Prime Time," spent 14 seasons in the NFL and nine seasons in the MLB. He once recognized his former teammate Bonds when he posted a photo with him on Instagram.

The black and white image was of himself and Bonds. The caption that accompanied the photo stated "arguably the best baseball player ever."

"Barry Bonds arguably the best baseball player ever. Teammates in 1995 San Francisco Giants. 3 MVP'S Before he was EVER accused of anything. #Thinkaboutthat #Truth" - Deion Sanders' Instagram account

In 2021, Sanders was moved from the Cincinnati Reds to the San Francisco Giants after also participating in nine games for the Cowboys that season. He had a batting line of.285/.346/.444 during 52 games with the Giants, hitting five home runs, five triples, and eight stolen bases.

gives his thoughts on Barry Bonds being snubbed from the Hall of Fame "Barry Bonds is the best baseball player to ever play the game. Give the man his just due." @DeionSanders gives his thoughts on Barry Bonds being snubbed from the Hall of Fame "Barry Bonds is the best baseball player to ever play the game. Give the man his just due."@DeionSanders gives his thoughts on Barry Bonds being snubbed from the Hall of Fame https://t.co/1hZi6YADv9

Bonds was in his seventh All-Star season at the time and was the league leader in a number of categories. With 33 home runs, 109 runs, 104 RBI, 31 stolen bases, and 120 walks, Bonds had a slash line of.294/.431/.577. His 144 games played, 120 walks,.431 on-base percentage, and OPS were all first in the NL (1.009).

Barry Bonds' perjury case

Bond's perjury case concerned allegations that he used anabolic steroids and the investigations that followed these claims. Bonds was found guilty of one felony count of obstructing justice on April 13, 2011, as a result of his insufficient response to a question during his grand jury testimony. Three more perjury accusations were dismissed after a mistrial was declared on those three counts.

Texas Rangers v San Francisco Giants, Game 1

According to ESPN, Bonds' perjury trial court filings disclosed the following allegations:

Bonds tested positive for three different steroid kinds. Greg Anderson, Bonds' trainer, admitted to injecting Bonds with PEDs "all over the place," according to Bonds' business manager. Bonds kept steroid and doping calendars. The evidence showed a "intimidating" relationship with Balco

