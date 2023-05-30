Bernie Williams, a former Puerto Rico outfielder, became the subject of a lawsuit in 2009 from a lady who claimed he struck her at a nightclub while she was taking his photo.

Williams, who is also a classically trained guitarist, went to the pub to play the guitar as reported by his then-manager.

Bill Duggan, the proprietor of the bar, was informed by security that the lady persistently took photos of Williams despite his repeated requests for her to cease.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Eventually, he reached to grab the camera. She just wouldn't stop," Duggan said. "I'm told he might have hit her with his elbow."

Williams was reportedly asked for $300 and her camera, which the baseball player paid before they both departed the establishment, according to Duggan.

"Poor Bernie," Duggan said. "It's a shame."

Williams denied all the charges made by the woman.

"Williams denies any wrongdoing, and we feel that some published media reports today are inaccurate," Williams' spokesman, Steve Fortunato, said.

"At this time, Mr. Williams has been advised by his legal counsel, Jose M. Marxuach, to not make any further comments."

From 1991 through 2006, Williams spent his whole 16-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career with the New York Yankees.

Bernie Williams' music career was inspired by his time with the Yankees

Bernie Williams played the flamenco guitar during his years as a New York Yankee. He fell in love with the sounds of the instrument as a child, according to his official website.

His debut album, "The Journey Within," which he published in 2003, included his distinctive fusion of jazz, rock, and Latin elements. The album was well-received by critics and peaked at number three on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Chart.

Bernie Williams - Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Bernie Williams played on four Yankees teams that won the World Series. With 287 home runs, 1,257 RBI, 1,366 runs scored, 449 doubles, and a .990 fielding percentage, he finished his career with a batting average of .297.

Williams is an American League (AL) five-time All-Star. He is also the recipient of four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger Award, the AL hitting championship in 1998, and the AL Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award in 1996.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes