After the Houston Astros' remarkable ALCS sweep against the New York Yankees in 2022, renowned sports broadcaster Bob Costas found himself at the center of controversy.

During the post-game analysis, Costas inadvertently ignited the ire of the Houston fanbase with a compliment gone awry, sparking a wave of backlash.

The incident occurred when Costas, known for his insightful commentary, sought to acknowledge the Astros' success while referencing their notorious past:

"But those who continue to say that that explains away their success — it's like people who try to put all the (New England) Patriots' success and (head coach Bill) Belichick and (quarterback Tom) Brady under the heading of Deflategate or taping a Rams' practice before their first Super Bowl victory.

"It just doesn't add up. These guys have been to the LCS six straight years, and they've gone to the World Series four out of six. And they can't bang on trash cans anymore."

Unfortunately, his comment, intended to highlight the team's ability to overcome adversity, was taken out of context by Astros fans.

The phrase "bang on trash cans" immediately struck a chord with the fanbase. It reminded them of the infamous 2017 scandal in which the team was found guilty of using illegal sign-stealing tactics involving trash cans. The scandal tarnished the team's reputation and cast a shadow over their accomplishments.

Fans swiftly voiced their discontent on social media, accusing Costas of belittling their recent achievements and resurrecting painful memories. However, it is crucial to note that Costas did not intend to denigrate the team, but rather acknowledge their ability to thrive under changed circumstances.

Costas, known for his professionalism and eloquence, promptly addressed the misunderstanding, expressing regret for his choice of words. He clarified that his intention was to commend the team for their triumph over adversity and not to reopen old wounds.

Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal: Trash cans as communication

During the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, the Houston Astros used trash cans as a means to relay opposing teams' signs.

Players and personnel would closely monitor the catcher's signals, relaying the upcoming pitch to the batter by banging on a trash can placed in the dugout. This illicit practice allowed Houston hitters to gain an unfair advantage by anticipating pitches.

The scheme was exposed in 2019, leading to severe penalties from Major League Baseball.

The use of trash cans as signaling tools will forever be associated with the team's tainted legacy, serving as a reminder of the consequences of cheating in sports.

