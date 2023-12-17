When Bob Costas took a playful remark on rapper Ludacris song as he name-dropped MLB Broadcaster in his lyrics

In the realm of sports broadcasting, Bob Costas stands out as one of the most familiar faces and voices. Did you ever imagine hearing the seasoned broadcaster Costas using phrases like "give props" and "blunted"? Well, there was a moment when he playfully took a jab at Ludacris, as the rapper mentioned an MLB broadcaster in his lyrics back in 2003.

Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano made headlines by parting ways with agent Scott Boras and becoming the inaugural client of rapper Jay-Z's new Roc Nation Sports agency.

In a 2013 interview on MLB Now, Bob Costas quoted rapper Ludacris live. The hosts, veteran broadcaster Brian Kenny with 12-year MLB veteran and MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds asked Costas about his favorite rapper.

Costas mentioned Ludacris, whom he believed was the first rapper to reference him in a song. The specific track he mentioned was Ludacris' "Hip Hop Quotables" from the "Chicken-n-Beer" album.

"You know Ihave to give props to Ludacris, because although he's not the only one, I think he was the first to name-check me... I believe, It went something like this and for youngsters out there, we're not encouraging this behaviour..."

He then rapped: "I'd be rolling torpedos, get blunted with Rastas and for a hefty fee... I'm on your record like Bob Costas.

"It was at that point boys where I said to myself if I step off a curb right now and get hit by a bus, I've lived a full life, its all good!"

You can watch the amusing moment below.

Bob Costas left NBC after 40 years in 2019

Bob Costas left NBC in 2019 and reports suggest that the reason behind leaving was linked to his frequent criticisms regarding the NFL. In 2017 he famously said "Football destroys peoples' brains," which was not appreciated by the NFL community.

Speaking at the Shirley Povich Symposium to ESPN and USA Today, he went further:

"The cracks in the foundation are there,” Costas said. “The day-to-day issues, as serious as they may be, they may come and go. But you cannot change the nature of the game. I certainly would not let, if I had an athletically gifted 12- or 13-year-old son, I would not let him play football.”

Additionally, he disagreed with the network on issues such as Olympic host countries, like China and Russia, which have been accused of violating human rights. These critiques created tension within the network, which was revealed in an ESPN interview with Costas in 2019.

