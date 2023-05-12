Hall of Famer Chipper Jones was never afraid to voice his thoughts, whether they related to issues on the pitch or off it.

Jones made contentious remarks in 2018 about gun regulation and assault riffles.

Jones talked to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution while visiting Florida's spring training. In addition to playing for the Atlanta Braves from 1993 to 2012 and winning a World Series, Jones also served as a travelling minor league coach for them.

In response to a query regarding the Parkland high school massacre and gun control during the interview, Chipper Jones said the following to AJC journalist Jeff Schultz:

"I believe in our Constitutional right to bear arms and protect ourselves,” Jones said. “But I do not believe there is any need for civilians to own assault rifles. I just don’t.

“I would like to see something (new legislation) happen. I liken it to drugs – you’re not going to get rid of all the guns. But AR-15s and AK-47s and all this kind of stuff – they belong in the hands of soldiers.

"Those belong in the hands of people who know how to operate them, and whose lives depend on them operating them. Not with civilians. I have no problem with hunting rifles and shotguns and pistols and what-not. But I’m totally against civilians having those kinds of automatic and semi-automatic weapons.”

Instantaneously and vociferously, hunters and Second Amendment advocates reacted. Chipper Jones' Facebook and Twitter feeds were rolling like the waves after a hurricane, and social media was ablaze.

Chipper Jones offered explanation on the Major Leage Bowhunter website

Jones made an effort to provide further clarification in a lengthy statement posted on his Facebook page and the Major Leage Bowhunter website.

The latter also has a declaration of support from Matt Duff, a co-founder of Major League Bowhunter (the business was founded by Jones and Duff).

While some companies separated from Major League Bowhunter, Jones remains committed to the cause.

From 1993 until 2012, Chipper Jones competed in Major League Baseball for the Atlanta Braves. Additionally, he was a part of the team that defeated the Cleveland Indians to win the 1995 World Series.

Jones, a nine-time All-Star, won the NL Most Valuable Player Award in 1999 and the NL Silver Slugger Award for third basemen in 1999 and 2000. After batting .364 that year, he won the MLB batting title.

