Chipper Jones, a former Atlanta Braves player, was a standout on the field but had a turbulent personal life. Jones' first wife filed for divorce in 2000 after he allegedly had an adulterous affair with a Hooters waitress.

In 2017, Jones narrated his emotional journey through divorce anxiety after the extramarital scandal.

"I was scared to get divorced, and I’d already hurt her so badly," said Jones. I didn’t want to hurt her anymore. I felt that I owed it to her to give it a try. So I decided to recommit to the relationship and not to see my child. I would do what I needed to do to take care of Jennifer and the baby, but I was going to stay with Karin."

Chipper Jones' autobiography reveals his sinister secrets

Some of Chipper Jones' darkest secrets were made public in his autobiography, "Ballplayer," which chronicled his colorful life. The Hall of Famer's book gave readers a peek into his private life.

In his autobiography, Jones revealed that Fulford became angry with him after learning the truth, and the couple were divorced in 2000. The couple welcomed a son, Matthew in 1998.

Jones' second marriage to Sharon Logonovin, didn't work out, and ended with a divorce in November 2012. They share three sons, Larry, Tristen and Shea between them.

Jones re-entered the dating scene right away, this time with former Playboy model Taylor Higgins.The two married in 2015, and have two sons, Cutler and Cooper.

