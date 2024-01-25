When cancer survivor Carlos Carrasco illuminated lives as former Mets star pledged $300,000 in donation to Venezuelan refugee camp

Growing up in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, pitcher Carlos Carrasco never imagined that he would one day earn millions. Now, as his homeland continues to be enveloped in a crisis, the veteran hurler is giving back.

Since the once-wealthy Latin American nation plunged into crisis in 2014, over 7 million Venezuelans have fled the nation, which has an inflation rate of nearly 300%. Destitute and hopeless, many have found integrating into their new homes to be exceedingly difficult.

In 2019, Carrasco donated $300,000 to the Casa Venezuela Cucuta refugee camp in Colombia. Due to his charity, thousands of displaced Venezuelans who have fled to the neighbouring state can avail themselves of critical food, supplies, and medicine.

"Venezuelan Carlos Carrasco was applauded on his return to the MLB. The Cleveland Indians pitcher returns after being diagnosed with leukemia in June" - Tony Carrasco

The massive act of philanthropy was executed against the backdrop of a leukemia diagnosis for Carrasco. The Venezuelan, who was then playing for the Cleveland Indians, made his return to the mound less than three months after his diagnosis, and was named the Comeback Player of the Year for 2019.

Prior to the 2021 season, Carrasco was part of the package that brought shortstop Francisco Lindor from Cleveland to the New York Mets. However, a significant hamstring injury that season led the 6-foot-4 right hander to make a career-low 12 starts with his new team. However, he was able to make a full recovery.

"Rehabing @Mets hurler Carlos Carrasco spins another strong rehab start with the @RumblePonies BB. 4 IP 2 H 0 R 1 BB 4 K 52 pitches, 35 strikes" - Minor League Baseball

The next season, Carrasco showed New York Mets fans why their team traded for him. In 29 starts, Carlos Carrasco went 15-7, pitching to a 3.97 ERA, and recorded 152 innings, his most since the 2018 season.

Unfortunately, 2023 was not a good season for Carrasco. In 20 starts, the 36-year old pitched to a 6.80 ERA, leading to his release from the Mets at the end of August. As of this writing, Carrasco is still a free agent.

Carlos Carrasco's selflessness transcends his rough showings of late

Though Carlos Carrasco is undoubtedly showing signs of his age, his commitment to help the struggling masses of his homeland is admirable. He may no longer be part of billionaire owner Steve Cohen's Mets, but his commitment to helping others, and overcoming trials of his own, deserves some of the highest praise possible.

