In 2020, a New York Post article revealed that Carlos Beltran was one of the ringleaders in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

“As a veteran player on the team, I should’ve recognized the severity of the issue and truly regret the actions that were taken,’’ Beltran said.

After being revealed as a co-conspirator in the 2017 Astros' sign-stealing scandal, Beltran was removed from his position as the New York Mets' manager.

Beltran initially denied the sign-stealing accusation, but later, he admitted to it. The MLB made a statement about the Astros winning the 2017 World Series due to sign-stealing in 2020. During the ensuing chaos, many lost respect for both the Astros and the other conspirators involved in the scandal.

Initially, the outfielder ignored the team's protests about the cheating. Many couldn't oppose him because he was known as the "Godfather" or the boss of the Astros. This made the Astros team members fear for their place on the team.

When Joe Musgrove said he feared Carlos Beltran

Carlos Beltran has been considered for the Hall of Fame, but because of the scandal, he never received enough votes to get inducted. His past as someone who cheated will forever mark him.

“I was in my first year, man,” former Astros and current Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove said on MLB Network.

When asked about the sign-stealing incident, former Astros player Joe Musgrove replied honestly. He said that he was afraid to say anything because it was his first year playing in the MLB.

“Along with [Alex] Bregman and a lot of those guys, and in your first year in the big leagues, you’re around guys like Beltran and McCann, some big names. And I’m not going to be the pitcher to walk up and tell them to knock it off,” Musgrove said.

Musgrove said that it wasn't just him who was afraid. So was Alex Bregman, who was another newcomer. They all feared going against big league players such as Beltran and McCann, and this is what made them keep quiet and not protest.

Musgrove said that, if he had protested or gone against Carlos Beltran, he knew for sure that he wouldn't be able to continue playing. To save his career, players like him followed Beltran in his schemes.

