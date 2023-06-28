In 2020, the Minnesota Twins faced a disappointing exit from the 2020 MLB postseason after being swept in a best-of-three Wild Card Series by the Houston Astros.

The triumph helped the team silence their sign-stealing critics, and leading the charge was none other than former Astros shortstop, Carlos Correa.

The Astros' sign-stealing scandal had cast a shadow of doubt over the team's achievements in 2017. Accusations of using technology to steal signs during their 2017 World Series-winning campaign had tarnished their reputation. Many skeptics believed that the Astros' success was solely due to their illicit tactics rather than their actual skills.

However, the 2020 playoffs became the perfect platform for the Astros to prove their mettle and silence the doubters. They overcame the odds, defeated strong opponents, and reached the brink of another World Series appearance.

Carlos Correa certainly didn't hold back when he spoke to reporters after sweeping the Twins:

"I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don't want to see us here. But what are they gonna say now?"

However, Houston Astros' quest for the American League pennant took an unexpected turn as they were defeated by the resilient Tampa Bay Rays in a gripping seven-game series.

In 2020, the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged triumphant over the Tampa Bay Rays, clinching their first championship title since 1988.

Carlos Correa championed the Houston Astros amidst the sign-stealing scandal

Former Houston Astros shortstop, Carlos Correa.

Former Houston Astros shortstop, Carlos Correa, who had been an integral part of the organization since his debut in 2015, has been vocal in defending his teammates and the team's accomplishments during the years in question.

In one such instance when former LA Dodgers star Cody Bellinger ripped the Astros in February 2020, Correa stepped up to defend the organization.

Next, in an interview with MLB Network, Correa seized the opportunity to defend his team and provide a compelling counterargument saying:

“The problem I have is when players go out there and they don’t know the facts, they’re not informed on the situation and they just go out there in front of cameras and just talk. And with me, that doesn’t sit right. Doesn’t sit right at all.

“He either doesn’t know how to read, is really bad at reading comprehension, or is just not informed at all.“

It all began when former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers blew the whistle on his former team in November 2019. Fiers, who had been a part of the 2017 championship-winning Astros roster, disclosed that the team had implemented a sign-stealing system using a camera positioned in center field, which relayed signs to the dugout.

Following a thorough investigation, MLB took swift action to address the scandal and handed down a series of punishments to the organization.

A one-year suspension for Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who were subsequently fired by the team. The Astros were also stripped of their first and second-round draft picks in both the 2020 and 2021 MLB drafts, impacting their ability to replenish talent.

Additionally, a significant fine of $5 million was imposed on the Houston Astros organization, the maximum allowed under MLB rules.

