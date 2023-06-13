In 2020, Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa claimed the innocence of Jose Altuve with regard to the Astros sign stealing scandal. He also addressed how Altuve would be enraged about the same.

In the midst of the sign-stealing scandal in 2017, the Houston Astros employed a unique method to relay opposing teams' signs by using trash cans.

With a watchful eye on the catcher's signals, players and staff members would bang on a trash can in the dugout, effectively notifying the batter of the upcoming pitch. This unethical practice granted the Houston hitters an unfair advantage by enabling them to anticipate the pitches they were about to face.

Carlos Correa believed that the scheme did not include Jose Altuve. Additionally, it enraged Altuve, who was one among the very few players who refrained from partaking in the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

“The few times that the trash can was banged was without his consent and he would go inside the clubhouse and inside the dugout to whoever was banging the trash can and he would get pissed. He would get mad. He would say, ‘I don’t want this. I can’t hit like this. Don’t you do that to me.’ He played the game clean.”

What did Cody Bellinger accuse Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve of?

A rumor rose amidst the 2019 ALCS when Jose Altuve hit a walk-off home run thereby taking the Astros the lead over the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Altuve was spotted instructing teammates to not rip off his jersey, which is a popular celebratory gesture in baseball.

This is where the rumors began. There was a theory, one Cody Bellinger seconded, that Altuve had a hidden buzzer beneath his uniform, hence why he did not want to take it off in public.

Altuve proceeded to go inside the changing room and change into a different shirt before he came out, thereby heightening the speculation.

Altuve himself said that he didn’t let his teammates rip off his shirt due to a request made by his wife about the same. Carlos Correa also confirmed this statement.

