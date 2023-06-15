Create

When Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger called out his domestic violence accuser for twisting the truth

By Aashna
Modified Jun 15, 2023 06:22 GMT
Mike Clevinger, Olivia Finestead(Picture credit: Olivia Finestead Instagram)
Mike Clevinger, Olivia Finestead (Picture credit: Olivia Finestead Instagram)

Mike Clevinger, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, was charged with domestic abuse and neglect of a kid in January by his estranged partner, Olivia Finestead. Clevinger defended himself against misleading domestic violence claims and called out the accuser.

“It’s the world we’re living in,” he said as reported by OutKick in 2023. “Everyone wants the clicks. It doesn’t matter what the real truth is.”

In January, Finestead posted an Instagram story and referred to Clevinger as "truly an evil person."

“You really deserve hell,” she wrote. “I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant, withhold ALL of her belongings, we have none of our stuff, still not even her birth certificate or her car seat attachment.”

Read:

"Olivia Finestead, who has accused White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger of physical and emotional abuse, joined @ParkinsSpiegel to detail how Clevinger hurt him and their young daughter. Listen to the full interview in the audio player below." - 670 The Score
Olivia Finestead, who has accused White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger of physical and emotional abuse, joined @ParkinsSpiegel to detail how Clevinger hurt him and their young daughter.Listen to the full interview in the audio player below.omny.fm/shows/wscr-000…

MLB announced that Mike Clevinger would not face any disciplinary action

The 32-year-old would not face any disciplinary punishment, the relevant authorities ruled after an inquiry and a thorough examination by the MLB that lasted a month, recently ended.

After the story went viral, Olivia Finestead said on her Instagram account that it was unfortunate that Mike Clevinger was getting away with everything since, unlike in the case of Trevor Bauer, there was no proof that he committed the violent crimes.

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox

Clevinger has three daughters. Major League Baseball opened an investigation into the charges against the player on January 24, 2023, alleging domestic violence and child abuse against his 10-month-old daughter and her mother.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Denver Nuggets beating Miami Heat in Game 5 of NBA Finals! Nikola Jokic FMVP!🔥

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...