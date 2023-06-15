Mike Clevinger, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, was charged with domestic abuse and neglect of a kid in January by his estranged partner, Olivia Finestead. Clevinger defended himself against misleading domestic violence claims and called out the accuser.

“It’s the world we’re living in,” he said as reported by OutKick in 2023. “Everyone wants the clicks. It doesn’t matter what the real truth is.”

In January, Finestead posted an Instagram story and referred to Clevinger as "truly an evil person."

“You really deserve hell,” she wrote. “I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant, withhold ALL of her belongings, we have none of our stuff, still not even her birth certificate or her car seat attachment.”

"Olivia Finestead, who has accused White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger of physical and emotional abuse, joined @ParkinsSpiegel to detail how Clevinger hurt him and their young daughter."

MLB announced that Mike Clevinger would not face any disciplinary action

The 32-year-old would not face any disciplinary punishment, the relevant authorities ruled after an inquiry and a thorough examination by the MLB that lasted a month, recently ended.

After the story went viral, Olivia Finestead said on her Instagram account that it was unfortunate that Mike Clevinger was getting away with everything since, unlike in the case of Trevor Bauer, there was no proof that he committed the violent crimes.

Clevinger has three daughters. Major League Baseball opened an investigation into the charges against the player on January 24, 2023, alleging domestic violence and child abuse against his 10-month-old daughter and her mother.

