Former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. Jones had a storied MLB career but unfortunately, it was marred by several issues, including his tumultuous marriage. Former BBWAA president Jose de Jesus Ortiz dismissed Jones' path to HOF glory for lacking "character."

In 2017, Jesus Ortiz said:

"Jones will not be the first despicable person inducted into the Hall of Fame, which already has inducted racists, spousal abusers and cheats in the past."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ryan Thibodaux @NotMrTibbs The ballot and explanatory column from @OrtizKicks is up. There are some big changes. And he's not voting for Chipper Jones. I'll let you read while we get it in the Tracker: stltoday.com/sports/columns… The ballot and explanatory column from @OrtizKicks is up. There are some big changes. And he's not voting for Chipper Jones. I'll let you read while we get it in the Tracker: stltoday.com/sports/columns…

"The ballot and explanatory column from @OrtizKicks is up. There are some big changes. And he's not voting for Chipper Jones. I'll let you read while we get it in the Tracker:" - Ryan Thibodaux

Jesus Ortiz also said that for him integrity and character matter the most. In his letter, he cited Section 5 of the election rules:

“Voting shall be based upon the player’s record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.”

Chipper Jones' love affair with a Playboy model

From having extramarital affairs to legal issues, Chipper Jones saw it all during his illustrious MLB career. Jones' extramarital romances were one of the most controversial issues surrounding him. He acknowledged having several women throughout his first marriage, which ultimately resulted in his divorce in 2012.

Following his divorce, Chipper Jones started dating Taylor Higgins, better known as Playboy model Lexi Ray. The couple's romance was made public, and they ultimately got engaged. However, their engagement came to an end in 2013, and Jones later wed Sharon Logonov, his third wife, in 2015.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500

Although these occurrences may have been contentious and received media coverage, it's crucial to remember that Chipper Jones has also earned significant praise for his baseball-related accomplishments.

He was a highly talented player who played with the Atlanta Braves for the duration of his 19-year MLB career. Jones, an eight-time All-Star, led the Braves to several postseason visits, including a World Series triumph in 1995. In 1999, he was named the National League's Most Valuable Player (MVP). He retired in 2012, and in 2018, he was admitted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Poll : 0 votes