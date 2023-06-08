Former Atlanta Braves' star Chipper Jones and ex-wife Karin Fulford had a painful end to their marriage. Jones published his memoir "Ballplayer" in which he candidly spoke about his broken marriage and extramarital affairs.

In 2017, Fulford broke silence about their painful split in an emotional revelation and said:

"I was forced into a gag order years ago to protect Chipper, and it is not my intent to go back and unearth such painful specifics now that I have found healing," she said. "God knows the truth, and that is all that matters."

"So, at this time, I have chosen not to engage in a legal or personal battle with the authors," she continued. "I have moved on with my life and do not intend on ruining the image Chipper has created for himself.

Jones had a storied baseball career and was also a member of their 1995 World Series championship team.

Chipper Jones had an adulterous relationship with a Hooters waitress

Chipper revealed to his ex-wife that the lady he had an affair with, gave birth to a child named Matthew in 1998. The shocking revelation of Jones' adultery had a catastrophic impact on his personal life.

Karin also spoke of the deep anguish brought on by her ex-husband's infidelity. Fulford, who was having trouble becoming pregnant, was astounded to discover that Chipper's child was being carried by a different woman.

“I went to a place of deep grief, totally lost who I was and silenced my own pain. I just wanted to hold my marriage together, and I had to let go of my own intuition to do that.”

Jones and Karin got divorced in 2000. He married his second wife Sharon Logonov the same year. They too got separated and divroced in 2012. Jones began dating former model Taylor Higgins and married her in 2015.

