Former MLB star Chipper Jones and ex-wife Karin Fulford are now separated. Jones' married life was quiet tumultous, and Karin decided to part ways due to Jones' extramarital affair.

Despite their differences, in 2018, Jones' estranged wife remininsced about crossing paths with the former Atlanta Braves star during minor league era.

“I had never heard of the minor leagues and had no idea who he was,” she said. “All I knew was the minute I sat down next to him, we had an immediate spark.”

Karin was a student at Wesleyan College, and Chipper was a baseball player for the Macon Braves when the ex-couple first met in 1991.

Karin Fulford congratulated Chipper Jones on his Hall of Fame induction

Chipper Jones was inducted into the HOF in 2018. On the occassion, Karin posted a long message for him on social media.

"From my heart, I want to congratulate Chipper for making it into the Hall of Fame. He was an incredibly talented, passionate ball player. We had quite a ride together from the years in the minor leagues through injuries, the strike, the highs and lows, the best World Series ever … and all the rest."

Jones had an 18-month adulterous relationship with a Hooters waitress while he was married.

Chipper told Fulford that the woman with whom he had an affair became pregnant and gave birth to a son named Matthew in 1998. Jones' infidelity had a terrible effect on his personal life as the stunning fact became public.

She also described the profound sadness she felt as a result of her ex-husband's adultery. Fulford, who was struggling to conceive, was shocked to learn that Chipper's baby was being carried by another woman. Fulford said:

“I went to a place of deep grief, totally lost who I was and silenced my own pain. I just wanted to hold my marriage together, and I had to let go of my own intuition to do that.”

Chipper Jones won the 1995 World Series championship with the Atlanta Braves.

