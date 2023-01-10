Colorado Rockies star Todd Helton was a legendary player of his time, but his career was marred by his usage of performance-enhancing drugs.

In a 2006 interview with the Denver Post, Helton disclosed that he felt the negative effects of steroid use and did see it in his play.

“I know it affected how I felt out there because to me that’s my little sanctuary where I can go and play. It’s the first time I got out there and I didn’t feel right in my own skin.”

Todd Helton's place in the Hall of Fame is complicated

Helton has been on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame since 2019, when he got 16.5% of the vote, which was above the 5% threshold needed to be on the ballot, but far below the 75% threshold needed for the election. As of the 2021 ballot, his third appearance, his support has risen to 44.9%. A player may only appear on the ballot ten times in total.

Jeremy Frank @MLBRandomStats I don’t have a Hall of Fame ballot, but if I had one, I think I would vote for:



Barry Bonds

Roger Clemens

Todd Helton

Andruw Jones

Jeff Kent

David Ortiz

Scott Rolen

Curt Schilling

Gary Sheffield

Billy Wagner I don’t have a Hall of Fame ballot, but if I had one, I think I would vote for:Barry BondsRoger ClemensTodd HeltonAndruw JonesJeff KentDavid OrtizScott RolenCurt SchillingGary SheffieldBilly Wagner

I don’t have a Hall of Fame ballot, but if I had one, I think I would vote for: Barry Bonds Roger Clemens Todd Helton Andruw Jones Jeff Kent David Ortiz Scott Rolen Curt Schilling Gary Sheffield Billy Wagner - Jeremy Frank

Helton has almost 2,500 hits, 369 home runs, five MLB All-Star appearances, three Gold Gloves at first base, four Silver Slugger awards, and a lifetime batting average of.316.

Colorado Rockies v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 1

Helton was detained for driving while intoxicated in Colorado in 2013. He was sentenced to a $400 fine, a year of probation, and 24 hours of community service. After wrecking his automobile in 2019, Helton received yet another DUI citation. After that, he started a therapy plan.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Rockies 1B Todd Helton was arrested for a DUI early this morning and looks haggard in his mugshot (h/t @denverpost ) http://t.co/BQKwTukX Rockies 1B Todd Helton was arrested for a DUI early this morning and looks haggard in his mugshot (h/t @denverpost) http://t.co/BQKwTukX

Rockies 1B Todd Helton was arrested for a DUI early this morning and looks haggard in his mugshot (h/t @denverpost) - Bleacher Report

Helton created the World Series as well.

Poll : 0 votes