MLB star David Robertson, a former reliever for the New York Yankees, could never forgive the 2017 Houston Astros for denying him a World Series berth.

In 2020, he expressed anguish at the Astros for ruining the Yankees' chances of winning the championship with their sign-stealing tactics.

“It’s a disgrace what they’ve done and they’re going to have to live with it and everyone knows. I’m never going to get 2017 back. I can’t say moving forward I’ll never get to pitch in a LCS again, but I’ll never get that season back with that group of guys and that opportunity to win a World Series."

The Astros sign-stealing scandal can't be forgiven, according to Robertson.

The 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal rocked the entire MLB. It was discovered that the team that won the World Series in 2017, engaged in an unlawful sign-stealing conspiracy.

The plan called for deploying a camera system to record the signs of opposition teams, which were then transmitted to Astros hitters via a system of garbage can banging.

David Robertson was Carlos Beltran's teammate during his time with the Yankees

Beltran was one of the organizers of the cheating plan and played in Houston in 2017. It cost him his position as manager of the New York Mets.

Robertson expressed amazement at Beltran's participation. Robertson said:

“I always respected him as a player, especially being a veteran player on our team when I got a chance to play with him in New York. I enjoyed the way he played and the way he went about his business. He’s got to live with it.”

Robertson is now the pitcher for the New York Mets. He was a member of the Yankees team that won the 2009 World Series.

