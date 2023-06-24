In July 2019, former MLB first baseman David Segui expressed his suspicions of a clandestine doping culture among active baseball players.

Segui, known for his 15-year career in the league, made these claims during an interview with USA TODAY. However, he did not name specific players.

David shed light on what he believed to be an ongoing issue within the sport in light of the astonishing surge in the number of home runs being hit in MLB in the contemporary era. Segui, who admitted to using steroids while playing baseball, said:

"I would say 60 percent of the guys today, easily, are doing stuff. It reminds me of our era when everybody talked about the balls being juiced. The balls weren’t juiced, the players were juiced. Just like now."

He also referred to suspected PED users like Barry Bonds and McGwire to further elaborate his point of view and said:

“You’re seeing balls hit now in upper decks where not even the most juiced-up guys were hitting balls back in the day. You’re seeing scrawny little guys hitting balls 460 feet. Guys are hitting balls where Barry [Bonds] and [Mark] McGwire never hit them. You’re seeing these little guys with terrible swings go opposite field. The ball is hot, but come on, you think these home runs are just because of the balls?”

Well, it is just not David Segui who showed concern about the rising number of home runs.

This unprecedented power display by MLB players has left fans, players, and experts divided over the reasons behind this remarkable uptick.

To date, the discussion about whether juiced baseballs or superhuman players are responsible for this home run explosion remains a captivating topic within the realm of America's favorite pastime.

Former Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander accused MLB of manipulating baseballs to favor hitters

In July 2019, former Houston Astros star Justin Verlander made waves in the sports world when he publicly voiced his grievances with Major League Baseball (MLB).

The talented ace pitcher boldly accused the league of employing juiced balls during the Home Run Derby, claiming that this deliberate act was intended to bolster offensive statistics. Verlander said:

"It's a f---ing joke. Major League Baseball's turning this game into a joke. They own Rawlings, and you've got Manfred up here saying it might be the way they center the pill. They own the f---ing company.

He added:

If any other $40 billion company bought out a $400 million company and the product changed dramatically, it's not a guess as to what happened. We all know what happened. Manfred the first time he came in, what'd he say? He said we want more offense. All of a sudden he comes in, the balls are juiced? It's not a coincidence. We're not idiots."

Subsequently, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred refuted any claims suggesting the league's participation in altering the ball's structure.

