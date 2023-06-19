When we talk about sportspersons, rivalries, and feuds are common. The rivalry between Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter is famous, even though many people would say it is mainly on Rodriguez's side. After Alex Rodriguez's record-breaking contract with the Texas Rangers was signed, Rodriguez spoke with ESPN radio. He discussed his $252 million contract with the Rangers throughout the interview.

A-Rod, when asked about potential players who could surpass his record-breaking contract, mentioned Pedro Martinez and Andruw Jones. These choices are not surprising considering the legendary status of both players.

However, when it came to Derek Jeter, Rodriguez expressed doubt about his ability to break the record. He commented on Jeter's lack of versatility and defensive skills, describing them as subpar.

To Rodriguez's claims, Jeter had said,

"When you talk about statistics, mine never compared to Alex's. I'm not blind. I understand that. But we won! You can say whatever you want about me as a player. That's fine. But then it goes back to the trust, the loyalty. This is how the guy feels. He's not a true friend, is how I felt. Because I wouldn't do it to a friend."

The feud eventually did take place, but Derek Jeter was more interested in playing baseball than mind games. Thus, he continued to stay focused on his game and went on to become a Hall of Famer.

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter cleared out their beef

The friendship between Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, two MLB legends, has experienced many ups and downs. The pair has experienced everything, from being best friends to enemies and teammates. In an interview, Rodriguez claimed that Jeter was not "leadership material" and was "surrounded by talented people," which sparked a spat between the two.

Alex Rodriguez with Derek Jeter

After keeping it quiet for years, the player revealed a dispute with Jeter and was unwilling to keep it a secret. As the New York Times noted in 2007, Rodriguez acknowledged that while he and Jeter were not close friends, they made an excellent team.

Although Derek Jeter admitted that their interview on ESPN wasn't their first time communicating, the two seemed willing to put their issues aside. Rodriguez stated that "many cocktails" were involved when he indicated they had previously met.

