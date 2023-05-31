Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who is now happily married, had dated several women during his storied baseball career.

Once in 2003, George Steinbrenner, who was also the managing partner of MLB's Yankees, made scathing remarks on Jeter's persona and called him a "womanizer."

Jeter set the record straight on his notorious playboy persona and replied:

"I'm not a hermit," Jeter said. "It's not like I'm locked up in my house. But it's amazing the things that are in the gossip pages that aren't true. They've got me dating everyone imaginable. A lot of it I wish I would have."

Derek Jeter is known to be one of the greatest players of all time.

Real reason behind Derek Jeter's break-ups

During his playing career, Jeter had a lot of flimsy, starry-eyed romances. According to a person close to Jeter, the increasing prominence of his girlfriends was the cause of several of his breakups.

Jeter apparently was not ok with Hannah's swimsuit photoshoots. Hannah began to sign more of these modelling contracts, which made Jeter feel uneasy.

A source spoke to “Page Six” and said:

“Derek likes to keep his relationships quiet. In the past, when his girlfriends become famous and start doing sexy shoots, that’s when they break up. Exactly the same thing happened with Minka and Vanessa Minnillo.”

The source added:

“The picture probably made millions of men very happy — but not Derek Jeter.”

Hannah and Jeter have always kept their romantic life private. Through a common friend, the pair initially connected in 2012. In August 2012, they were initially seen together at a club in New York. Jeter declared his engagement in 2015.

Derek Jeter Ceremony

The pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2016 at the Napa Valley Resort in California. Bella Raine, Story Grey, and River Rose are the three girls that Derek and Hannah have together. They recently also welcomed a baby boy, Kaius Green, into the world.

