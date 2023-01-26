Derek Jeter is a New York Yankees legend known for his dependability and professionalism during his famed MLB career. In 2016, mentioned that he also enjoyed having a good time in the clubhouse.

Jeter recalled a day when he played a joke on Marcus Thames, a call-up with the Yankees. Around 9/11, Jeter made the most of the circumstances. With all those police dogs sniffing about, Jeter had hidden something in Thames' bag.

"I got Marcus Thames pretty good two years ago. He hit a home run off Randy Johnson in his first major-league at-bat, so I had to get him. We have dogs come into our locker room to sniff for explosives, so I had people put something in his bag.

He continued:

The dogs started sniffing, and the cops pulled out this package. The kid was shaking—the cops took him away before we let him in on it."

Jeter was one of the greatest players of all time.

Derek Jeter trolled himself in a comical Saturday Night Live skit

In a humorous video, MLB star Jeter can be seen joining the other spouses of the Yankees for a fun Saturday Night Live while posing as Alfonso Soriano.

He was probably the most entertaining player in the Yankees clubhouse, and this video shows it.

Jeter played with the Yankees for 20 seasons. In 2020, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Among the honors Jeter has received are his selection for 14 All-Star games, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards.

He just gave notice of his resignation as Miami Marlins CEO. During the Hall of Fame induction tribute night, Jeter was recognized.

