New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, former CEO of the Miami Marlins, didn't appreciate a line of questioning from Bryant Gumbel concerning the Major League Baseball franchise's status in 2018.

When addressing whether the Marlins were trying to tank that season, Jeter referred to Gumbel as "mentally weak" in an interview on HBO's Real Sports.

When Gumbel said:

"If you trade your best players in exchange for prospects it's unlikely you're going to win more games in the immediate future--"

Derek Jeter replied:

"You don't. We have two different mi-- I can't wait to get you on the golf course, man. We got-- I mean, I can't wait for this one. You're mentally weak."

During the offseason, the Marlins dealt Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon.

Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins have decided to mutually part ways. He will step down as CEO effective immediately per sources.

The Marlins had the eighth-lowest payroll in MLB at the time, at $99.3 million. After Laurence Leavy, aka The Marlins Man, and Derek Jeter got into a verbal argument during a town hall meeting in December, the team also refused to let him purchase season tickets. Later, Jeter and Bruce Sherman acquired the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

Derek Jeter’s exit from the Miami Marlins

Jeter's initial five-year contract was supposed to expire after the 2022 season. Jeter said he would be open to a return to baseball in some form over the next five months after resigning as the Miami Marlins' CEO.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Ahead of the launch of the seven-part ESPN docuseries "The Captain," the Hall of Fame shortstop and former Yankee spoke with Hannah Storm on a variety of issues, including his baseball future.

"I love the game. I really do love the game," Jeter told Storm when asked if he wants to stay involved with the sport. "I think it's the greatest game in the world. So yeah, at some point, I'm sure I'll do something."

Jeter, who enjoyed a successful 20-year career with the Yankees and five World Series rings, joined the Bruce Sherman-led team that acquired the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria in September 2017 for $1.2 billion.

Derek Jeter is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN.

Jeter was given a 4% ownership stake in the team, which he later forfeited upon leaving, but was charged with overseeing both baseball and business operations.

